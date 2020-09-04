Former WWE Superstar Victoria was recently a guest on The Wrestling Chatter, where she talked about her time in the wrestling business and WWE. During the interview, she also talked about which two current Women's Superstars that she would like to face if she were to return to the wrestling ring, and mentioned Charlotte, among other stars.

Victoria retired from wrestling in 2019. In her final wrestling match, she faced another former WWE Women's Superstar, Melina. During her time in WWE, Victoria won the Women's Championship twice and had a very memorable feud with Trish Stratus. She was one of the best heels in the women's division at the time.

Victoria reveals which WWE Superstars she would like to face

Victoria talked about the current women's wrestlers and named Charlotte Flair as one of the stars of today that she would like to face in the ring if she returned. She went on to say that she was also a fan of Natalya, and while all the girls in WWE were talented, she picked out Mickie James as another star she wanted to face.

"I think Charlotte is one that sticks out. I'm still a big fan of Nattie, I really am. She's a genius in the ring, she's just a natural. As they say, she can have a good match with a broomstick. She can make anyone look good; I think she's amazing. All the girls, there's so many talented girls there now. And Mickie is still going, good for her. I'm very proud."

When talking about whether she felt that current fans had forgotten about her era in wrestling, she pointed out that many of the wrestlers that came after her, had not forgotten them.

"Maybe not for the Divas though. I think the girls acknowledge, like, you know, I'm sure they study certain matches. We did. We got a lot of shout outs from the girls when they do interviews, they go, 'I watched Victoria, she's a good heel', or something like that. I'm still proud. I'm not bitter at all. The way I look at it, I don't want to hate the business at all.