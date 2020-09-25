RETRIBUTION member Slapjack reveals his actual identity

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE finally unveiled the identities of the core five members of the newly formed group known as RETRIBUTION. While the group is mostly comprised of former NXT Superstars, WWE has assigned new monikers to the members of RETRIBUTION instead of revealing their original names.

The RETRIBUTION faction consists of Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Shane Thorne, Mia Yim, and Mercedes Martinez. However, later in the night, WWE presented the three male Superstars of the group as T-Bar, Slapjack, and Mace. Out of all five members of the group, it was a little hard to recognize former TM61 member, Shane Thorne, who has been sporting a hockey goalie mask of sorts.

The former NXT Superstar took to Twitter to pretty much confirm his identity in one of his latest tweets. Slapjack posted a screenshot of a video WWE shared from RETRIBUTION vs. The Hurt Business from this past Monday night. The screenshot features Slapjack along with Bobby Lashley and has a staggering 2.2 million views.

The interesting part here is the fact that the video below is of a match between Bronson Reed and Shane Thorne from NXT. The Aussie pair collided almost a month ago and the screenshot pretty much confirms that Slapjack of RETRIBUTION is indeed Shane Thorne.

RETRIBUTION's havoc in WWE so far

RETRIBUTION has taken WWE by storm within these past few weeks. The group seemingly consists of more than five members but as things stand, there are five core members of the faction who are likely defacto leaders.

Now that RETRIBUTION is officially signed to RAW, their goal in the company remains unclear. Do they plan to chase any championship belts? With Survivor Series almost upon us, we could expect the group to take part in the Traditional Five-on-Five Elimination match.