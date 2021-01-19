RETRIBUTION member T-Bar sends out a cryptic message ahead of RAW

On last week's WWE RAW episode, T-Bar of RETRIBUTION picked up a win against Xavier Woods of The New Day in singles action. The star has had a better run of late and defeated former WWE United States Champion Ricochet at the end of 2019.

In the build-up to tonight's Monday Night RAW, T-Bar has taken to Twitter to hint at what he has planned this week.

Tonight, once again, somebody will be destroyed by us.



Guess who. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2021

The villainous group led by Mustafa Ali seems to be hellbent on causing chaos on RAW. This hint from T-Bar makes it seem as though the group may be on the warpath tonight.

The tweet could be referring to several fellow WWE RAW performers. RETRIBUTION has been targeting Ricochet, so fans could see a continuation of that rivalry. Xavier Woods could be targeted again, or the group may have somebody else in mind.

RETRIBUTION in WWE

RETRIBUTION was first unveiled to fans as a mysterious, masked group determined to disrupt WWE back in August 2020. A few weeks later, their leader was revealed to be Mustafa Ali.

The group - made up of T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, and Reckoning - initially feuded with The Hurt Business on RAW and was also The Fiend's victim.

Later in 2020, RETRIBUTION set out to try to get Ricochet to join them, but the former NXT North American Champion refused.

Over the weeks that followed, Ricochet took on multiple RETRIBUTION members unsuccessfully. This was still not enough to get the star to join the faction.

The presence of RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW is one that has divided fans. Some have enjoyed the emergence of the new group, whereas others have been more critical of their actions and television status.