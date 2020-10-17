RETRIBUTION's MACE recently put up a tweet reminding fans that he still wants to beat up Brock Lesnar for what he did last year on an episode of RAW.

MACE shared a screenshot of a tweet he had posted as Dio Maddin months ago, stating that his 2020 goal is to put Lesnar down. The caption to the latest tweet stated that he wants to do it by any means necessary. Check out the tweet HERE:

Brock Lesnar manhandled RETRIBUTION'S MACE fka Dio Maddin last year on RAW

Fans might remember Dio Maddin's short-lived stint as a RAW announcer last year. On the November 4th, 2019 episode of RAW, Maddin stood up to Brock Lesnar when he confronted Jerry Lawler.

Brock Lesnar and Dio Maddin

After an intense staredown that lasted for mere seconds, Lesnar executed a thunderous F-5 on Maddin through the announcer's table. He was then sent back to NXT to resume training.

Ever since then, Maddin has stated on several occasions that he wants to beat up Brock Lesnar for what he did to him on RAW. Maddin is currently donning the persona of MACE as a member of RETRIBUTION.

Lesnar, on the other hand, is not signed with WWE at the moment. There's no word on whether Brock Lesnar plans to come back somewhere down the line, so it's likely that MACE will have to wait for a long time to exact revenge.