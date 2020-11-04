RETRIBUTION sends a big message to Asuka after RAW

RETRIBUTION has shifted its attention to the WWE Women's division, and Asuka's name is on top of the hitlist.

The RAW faction cut a promo backstage following the latest episode of the Red brand, and Mustafa Ali spoke about the group's objectives while also hyping up their recent exploits.

"You may be done with the past, but the past is not done with you. I gave all of you a warning. I told you that RETRIBUTION was judge, jury, and executioner, and now that warning is a reality, Now they tell me this place is the survival of the fittest. How do you expect anything to survive here if it's being suffocated by greed. Why should a lifelong dream die just because they didn't push enough t-shirts in one week? This place is sick, and RETRIBUTION is the cure. Just look what we did to Tucker. A man that sold out his best friend just to get ahead. Look at what we did to Ricochet, a man so obsessed with admiration that he tried to stop rightful justice from being served."

Mia Yim, aka Reckoning, declared that they would 'decontaminate' the women's division. She called Asuka a 'dancing clown' and vowed to destroy the RAW Women's Champion.

"But the cure doesn't end there. We will decontaminate every aspect of this industry, including the women's division, which has been reigned on by some dancing clown for far too long in Asuka."

Mustafa Ali ended the segment with the following statement:

"No sin is forgiven until it's punished. So RETRIBUTION's work is far from done. We have only just begun."

What's next for Asuka?

Asuka is currently without a concrete title feud and having a storyline with RETRIBUTION sounds like an exciting proposition.

Asuka and Yim have never faced each other, and the match is undoubtedly a fresh booking option to explore. 'The Empress of Tomorrow's ongoing reign has surpassed the 71-day mark, and she is scheduled to face the SmackDown Women's Champion in a non-title match at Survivor Series. Sasha Banks will look to shrug off the title defense curse when she puts the Championship on the line against Bayley on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

However, are you interested in seeing Asuka vs. Mia Yim going forward?