RETRIBUTION have really struggled to make the impact they wanted in WWE. After the official five-person group was revealed, they suffered loss after loss after loss on Monday nights. Recently, though, their luck has turned around. Ahead of Survivor Series, RETRIBUTION defeated Team RAW.

Now, it looks like RETRIBUTION might have their eyes set on a certain RAW Superstar. This past Monday, Braun Strowman attacked Adam Pearce, who was asking each member of Team RAW why they deserved to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Strowman believed that he was owed a shot at the Scottish Psychopath.

Strowman was also furious that he was the last man asked on his team, and demanded to be crowned the default No. 1 contender. When Adam Pearce didn't do that, he was knocked out with a headbutt. Though Pearce wanted Strowman fired, WWE have instead suspended him indefinitely.

Braun Strowman upset with WWE; RETRIBUTION responds

Braun Strowman responded to the suspension on Twitter earlier today. The Monster Among Men was furious that WWE punished him for trying to get what he's owed. However, WWE hasn't changed their stance and Braun Strowman is still under suspension.

Oddly enough, the former Universal Champion has found support in the most unlikely of groups. RETRIBUTION's T-Bar noticed Strowman's gripe and tagged his leader Mustafa Ali.

Is T-Bar looking to add another big man to their group? If so, they don't get much bigger than Strowman.

The mammoth of a man could definitely help RETRIBUTION with whatever plans they have for WWE going forward. Maybe RETRIBUTION can help Strowman secure the opportunity he deserves.

Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and AJ Styles all advanced to the triple threat No. 1 contender match next week. Strowman could interrupt, but will he have RETRIBUTION in tow?