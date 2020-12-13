Create
Karrion Kross match announced for WWE NXT this week

Karrion Kross relinquished the NXT Championship in August
Modified 13 Dec 2020, 03:03 IST
Since Karrion Kross suffered a shoulder injury at NXT TakeOver XXX, he had been absent from WWE NXT. He returned in a dramatic manner last week, as he attacked Damian Priest. Now, the former NXT Champion will be back in action on Wednesday's episode of WWE NXT.

The star managed to defeat Keith Lee in the headline match of NXT TakeOver: XXX. But he unfortunately suffered a separated shoulder during the bout. This injury forced the new champion had to relinquish his title after only a four-day reign. Subsequently, Finn Balor capitalized on the opportunity, as he became one of only three two-time NXT Champions.

Karrion Kross is the second superstar to vacate the NXT Championship

Karrion Kross vacated the NXT Championship this summer due to suffering the injury he sustained in the very match in which he won the title. But he is not the first NXT Superstar who has vacated the championship.

In 2019, Tommaso Ciampa was the first performer to relinquish the NXT Championship. He was forced to drop the title after a reign that nearly lasted a year. Ciampa had to have extensive surgery on his neck. At the time, the Superstar was unsure whether he would be able to return to the ring at all. But he eventually came back after a six-month break. Likewise, Kross has returned, too.

