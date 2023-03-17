Returned WWE Superstar confesses his favorite parts about coming back to the company

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently confessed his favorite part about returning to the company.

Bronson Reed made his NXT debut in 2019 and enjoyed a pretty successful run in the company. Although he wasn't considered a top star or main eventer, he was still capable of winning the NXT North American Championship.

Despite his moderate levels of success, Reed was released from the company in 2021. Following his release, he plied his trade for himself in the independent scene. Reed was even making a huge name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling before returning to the company.

Bronson recently did an interview with The Inner Sanctum where he confessed his favorite parts about returning to the company.

“It’s been really good,” he said. “I love the touring aspect of it, it’s something that I have done obviously my whole career wherever I have been able to wrestle. But, WWE is on such a bigger grand scheme of things. It’s always packed out arenas, like it is really fun and getting to step in the ring with people that I haven’t worked with before is always good as well. I like to test myself against different skill sets and so far, it’s gone well.” [H/T The Inner Sanctum]

Bronson Reed discusses how Triple H persuaded him to return to the WWE

During the same interview, Bronson Reed discussed how Triple H was able to persuade him to return to the company. He also mentioned that he was swayed by the opportunity to compete at shows like WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

"It was definitely something I had to think about”, he said. I do have a great relationship with Hunter (Triple H) and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back and I also thought you know, I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling."

He continued:

"But at the same time, I was also that in WWE before I stepped away and I didn’t get to do things like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. I was just recently in the Elimination Chamber, so those are the things that really persuaded me to come back and really prove myself and prove that I can be a featured guy in WWE.” [H/T The Inner Sanctum]

Reed's decision to return to the company has been a good one so far as he has been dominant in the ring. We will have to wait and see if that continues.

