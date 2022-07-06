Returning superstar attacks Bron Breakker after NXT Great American Bash main event

JD McDonagh (formerly known as Jordan Devlin) assaulted superstar Bron Breakker following the latter's match at NXT: The Great American Bash.

McDonagh made a name for himself on NXT UK. In the 200th episode of the brand, he faced then-Cruiserweight Champion Ilja Dragunov in a title match but lost. Due to a stipulation, this defeat led him to leave the brand.

He has not made any televised appearances for the company since May. However, last month, a video vignette aired on an episode of NXT 2.0 that announced his new name.

This week, Bron Breakker defended his NXT Championship against Cameron Grimes in the main event of The Great American Bash. The former NXT North American Champion focused on Breakker's injured right arm throughout the match.

But the champion countered his kicks and punches into a spinebuster. Towards the end of the match, the 24-year-old hit Cameron Grimes with a hurricanrana from off the top rope.

Towards the end, the challenger attempted a dive off the top rope but received a spear mid-air. Breakker then pinned his opponent to retain the title.

While the NXT Champion was celebrating his win and making his exit, he was attacked by JD McDonagh. The returning superstar put Breakker through a table to seemingly indicate his title was in jeopardy. He stood over the second-generation superstar as the show went off-air.

The two-time NXT Champion was previously in a feud with Ciampa and Joe Gacy, who were vying for the title but were unsuccessful. JD McDonagh's recent attack seems like Breakker may have another potential feud coming his way.

