Returning superstar reveals nerves ahead of first WWE singles match in more than a decade

A recently returned WWE Superstar has revealed that they would be nervous ahead of their first singles match in the company since 2010.

Last weekend at WWE Fastlane, Latino World Order battled Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were supposed to be a part of the match but were attacked by Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on the SmackDown, leading into the premium live event.

United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar gave it their all at Fastlane, but the numbers game caught up to them. However, Carlito made his triumphant return in the middle of the match and helped guide LWO to victory.

Speaking on The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast, Carlito admitted that he would be nervous ahead of his first singles match back with the company. The 44-year-old is now a full-time member of the SmackDown roster and will likely be having many singles matches moving forward.

“Probably a little bit [of nerves will be there when I have my first singles match back in WWE]. I assume yeah. It’s the first match in… my first singles since, my God, who knows how many? 13 [years] at least. A little pressure. I wanna do good for a first match, but I’m gonna pace myself. I don’t wanna come out the gate trying every trick I got just to prove I still got it so I just — I think it’ll be more or less contained, but, it’ll be a little bit of nerves," he said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Carlito sends message to WWE Universe following Fastlane return

The former United States Champion took to social media to deliver a message to fans following his return to the company last Saturday night at Fastlane.

The veteran got a great reaction from the crowd in Indianapolis during his return at the premium live event. Carlito planted Montez Ford with a Backstabber to pick up the pinfall victory for LWO and noted that it was good to be home on social media following Fastlane.

"Its good to be back home!!" he posted.

The Puerto Rican star has a strong fanbase who are excited to see him back in the company. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Carlito in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

