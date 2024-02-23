Returning superstar's name change revealed by Triple H at the Elimination Chamber 2024

Triple H has seemingly revealed that a returning superstar has reverted to an old name. It isn't necessarily a massive change, but it is interesting, considering there was probably no need to change it.

The superstar in question is the returning Raquel Rodriguez, who made a surprise appearance on RAW to qualify for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match. She had revealed in an interview that she wanted to keep her previous nickname, "Gonzalez," as it is her real name and part of her legacy.

However, she admitted that she is okay with the name "Rodriguez" because it's still a Hispanic name. During the Elimination Chamber Press Conference, Triple H named a few superstars to get a reaction from the crowd and said "Raquel Gonzalez" instead of Rodriguez, seemingly confirming her name change after nearly two years.

Fans were a bit surprised when Raquel debuted on the main roster and had her last name changed. It almost felt unnecessary, but it was perhaps a question of trademarking that name.

Raquel received a great reaction when she returned to RAW to win the Last Chance Battle Royal.

We're not sure if it's a Triple H decision, but we imagine that a name change like this doesn't take much work to approve.

