Returning WWE star opens up about finally getting to work with her husband

A recently returned WWE Superstar is thrilled that she now gets to work with her husband in the company.

Valhalla, formerly known as Sarah Logan in WWE, accompanies The Viking Raiders to the ring for their matches. She is married to Erik of the tag team, but the happy couple hasn't always worked together in the company. Sarah Logan was a part of The Riott Squad faction in the past, along with former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Ruby Riott performs as Ruby Soho in The Outcasts faction in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to Cageside Seats, the 29-year-old noted that she tried hard to work with Erik, but it never came to fruition until recently. She added that she believes if you are on the right path, good things will happen to you in life:

“I remember at Ring of Honor, I was pushing hard for it, but we have always just been ships passing in the sea. When I was in NXT, and they came to NXT, I got called up to the main roster. And then the timing never worked out, and the gods didn’t see it fit that that was the time and that’s what we should be doing. And now that we are doing it, I very much believe if you’re on the right path in life, things just happen. Things just easily happen, and the whole universe is working to get you to where you’re going. And that’s what it feels like," said Valhalla. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Valhalla reveals who she wants to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame

Valhalla recently disclosed that she would like to get inducted into the Hall of Fame by wrestling legend Bull Nakano.

During a recent interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, she named the Japanese wrestling legend and the late Luna Vachon as people she would want to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"I would say Luna Vachon, but she's not there with us anymore, unfortunately. Another weird one is Bull Nakano, she's one of my favorites, and she's like so gimmick-heavy, and I think Bull Nakano would be a different and amazing person to bring us into the Hall of Fame," said Valhalla. (4:20 - 4:28)

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Several power couples in WWE do not work with each other on screen. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch barely interact on television, and the same can be said for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Only time will tell if Valhalla can guide The Viking Raiders to success on RAW following this year's WWE Draft.

Would you like to see The Viking Raiders emerge as challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes