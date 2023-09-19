Returning WWE star reveals peculiar reply The Rock gave him upon return to SmackDown

The Rock's shocking WWE return had a ripple effect on the wrestling world. His appearance this past Friday night was an instant hit, as was Pat McAfee's, who resurfaced on the blue brand and even worked a segment with the legend and former United States Champion Austin Theory.

McAfee spoke about his return on his podcast, the Pat McAfee Show, expressing how grateful he was at the opportunity and even revealed how The Brahma Bull reacted to his casual line to him. Speaking on the show, Pat McAfee detailed:

“Got there at 5:34 [pm] local time, because traffic from Boulder to Denver was not great. Show starts at 6 local time. People are talking about ‘how long did things come together?’ It was real quick. Everything came together real quick. What an honor to be back there. An absolute honor to be back. I thank them mightily for the opportunity to do that.”

Furthermore, the WWE star also added that when he told the Attitude Era legend that SmackDown is a two-hour show in a matter of fact manner, The Rock responded in a way fans know him best for:

“What a night. I’m so thankful I was even asked to be part of that. It was so cool to see everybody. Then watching The Rock in there, you watch his face. When I say it’s a two-hour show, and he looks at me, ‘The Rock knows it’s a two-hour show!’ [laughs]" [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Pat McAfee did not wish to take away from John Cena and The Rock sharing the WWE ring after years

The rivalry between John Cena and The Rock is well-documented, and the WWE fans are split when it comes to the two legends of the business. Being a fan in his own right, McAfee said that he did not want to take away from the moment, and was hesitant to join. But what was coming next was not something he had the slightest clue of:

“People always say you’ve got to be smart with your money. It’s like, when you first get money and you see something you want and you can definitely afford it, it’s really hard not to just [buy it]. It’s like for me now, people are like, ‘Do you want to [do this in WWE]’ and they draw up my dream thing. ‘Yeah, I think I have to do that.’ That was Friday, and WWE has seemingly done that for me more than any other group of humans on Earth, so I appreciate the hell out of all of them over there.” [H/T: WZ]

Expand Tweet

Pat McAfee ultimately was part of the entire segment, and even wound up delivering the People's Elbow to Theory. Both McAfee and the former US Champ shared the ring at WrestleMania last year, with the former picking up the victory. However, immediately post-match in Dallas, Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu contest.

What was your reaction to The Rock and Pat McAfee's return on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night? Sound off in the comments section below!