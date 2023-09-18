[Watch] The Rock shares a heartfelt moment with a John Cena fan in front of the WWE Superstar's wife

The Rock made an electrifying return to WWE on SmackDown last week. After his segment, he clicked a photo with a John Cena fan who was in the crowd.

The latest episode of SmackDown opened with Austin Theory interrupting Pat McAfee. The former United States Champion then insulted the fans in Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, resulting in McAfee setting up The Rock's return. When the former WWE Champion's music hit, the crowd couldn't believe that The Great One was actually back in the Stamford-based company.

The returning star confronted Austin Theory, and after an entertaining back-and-forth between the two, Theory tried to attack the People's Champion. However, the Hollywood star ducked out of the way and hit his attacker with a Spinebuster, followed by the People's Elbow.

After the segment on SmackDown, before he made his way backstage, the ten-time champion shared a heartfelt moment with a John Cena fan from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Brahma Bull called the fan near the barricade and clicked a photo with him in front of Cena's wife.

How many times have The Rock and John Cena faced each other?

The Leader of Cenation and The Great One have faced each other on two separate occasions. Their matches took place at two consecutive WrestleManias. John Cena lost the first match at WrestleMania 28, making him question his future in the wrestling world.

The two wrestled their next match in the main event of WrestleMania 29, where Cena not only beat his rival but also captured the WWE Championship in the process. The night ended with a passing of the torch moment between the two superstars when The Rock raised Cena's hand at the ramp.

The two stars came face to face on WWE SmackDown last week. Cena greeted the returning star with a smile and a hug, welcoming him back "home."

