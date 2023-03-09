Returning WWE Superstar blasts Asuka for using “a weapon” against her

Should Asuka's mist be considered a weapon in the world of WWE?

The former RAW Women's Champion has utilized the mist in her arsenal since her days in Japan. However, its use has become much more frequent during her run in WWE.

The Empress of Tomorrow has used the mist to fluster her rivals and even win matches. She's rarely been caught using it by a referee during a WWE-sanctioned matchup.

When WWE's social media team sent out a tweet this week describing The Empress of Tomorrow as evening the odds for Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green took exception and claimed the mist that was used should be considered a weapon.

"How ridiculous. 'Evens the odds' WITH MIST?! A WEAPON!" Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

Asuka has a unique training method heading into WrestleMania 39 against Bianca Belair

Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month in Montreal to earn her shot at Bianca Belair and the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

While there hasn't been a ton of storyline progression on WWE programming between the champion and challenger as of yet, the number one contender has continued to build the upcoming match across her social media accounts.

One of the most amusing things has been her insistence on training for the match with various new "workout machines" that she has purchased.

But these items aren't workout machines at all – they're actually various arcade cabinets. You can see the latest machines The Empress of Tomorrow has purchased in the embedded tweet below.

Will these arcade cabinets help Asuka defeat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Chelsea Green's comments? Do you think mist in professional wrestling should be considered a weapon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

