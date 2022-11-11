Returning WWE Superstar blasts fan for talking trash about Rhea Ripley's recent health scare

Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day is one of the most notorious superstars on WWE's roster at the moment. However, one fan took it too far when it came to insulting Ripley, which is when Mia Yim stepped in to defend her fellow colleague.

Earlier this year, Ripley climbed to the top of the women's division on the red brand before she began teaming up with Liv Morgan. After forming an alliance with Morgan, she turned on her and joined The Judgment Day where she helped Edge defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash.

Unfortunately, she disappeared for a few weeks as she was dealing with multiple injuries to her head, mouth, and heart. One WWE fan recently wished for Mia Yim to attack her chest to exacerbate her previous heart issues. The HBIC fired back at the fan and this is what she had to say:

"What’s wrong with you? This is not ok. Be better."

Mia Yim recently returned to WWE where she aligned herself with The O.C. to take on The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley was on a heart monitor during her time off

Earlier this year, Ripley joined The Judgment Day, becoming the Eradicator of the group. In June, she won a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. She was set to face Bianca Belair at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

Unfortunately, the planned match was scrapped as Ripley was sidelined due to multiple injuries. During this time, she uploaded a picture where she revealed that she had a heart monitor on to keep a check on her current condition:

"I’m Iron Man."

Fortunately, Ripley recovered and began appearing on WWE programming. Later, she convinced Dominik Mysterio to turn against his father and join the stable. The stable is currently feuding with The O.C. and the returning Mia Yim on WWE RAW.

