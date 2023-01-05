Returning WWE Superstar claims Ronda Rousey was a bucket list opponent for her

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut in 2018 at the Royal Rumble premium live event and has had a remarkable run in the company ever since. She recently dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to the returning Charlotte Flair.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was also instrumental in giving fans the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania in 2019 against Becky Lynch and The Queen herself.

On WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton mentioned respecting peers despite feuding with them on-screen. When Charlotte was asked whether she was looking for revenge upon return, The Queen retorted that she was looking to avenge her loss in the "I Quit" match between Rousey and Flair at WrestleMania Backlash last year. She further went on to state:

"Ronda has always been a bucket list opponent for me, and when I beat her at WrestleMania, I thought to myself, like I've always built up Ronda in my head, like, it's Ronda Rousey! It's Ronda Rousey! She's done all this and, you know, she's opened doors for women in sports and, she's Ronda Rousey" [35:52-36:13]

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 https://t.co/fvdJxYbpq7

After losing the title back in May, Flair disappeared from television. She married former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo during her hiatus. After becoming a 14-time Women's Champion, The Queen is not looking to back down from any challenge that comes her way.. You can read more about it here.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey had their first WWE encounter in 2018

Originally scheduled to be the first-ever encounter between Becky Lynch and the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey found herself a new challenge after the former got injured during the buildup to the show.

Charlotte Flair stepped up and the two fought in an entertaining bout that saw Rousey pick up the win via DQ.

The two wound up losing to The Man in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 35. Rousey dropped the RAW Women's Championship and Flair, the SmackDown Women's Championship, making Lynch a double champion.

