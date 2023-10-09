Returning WWE Superstar ends impressive 148-day streak at Fastlane

A returning WWE Superstar ended an impressive streak last night at Fastlane in Indianapolis.

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford attacked Latino World Order's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde during Rey Mysterio's bout against Bobby Lashley. LWO was scheduled to battle Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane, but Del Toro and Wilde were ruled out of the match due to the attack.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar competed against Lashley and The Street Profits last night at Fastlane. The numbers game caught up to LWO early, and they were dominated during the beginning of the match. However, Carlito made his return and helped LWO pick up the victory after hitting Montez Ford with a Backstabber.

As pointed out by Inside the Ropes, the loss last night for Bobby Lashley was his first defeat in 148 days. The All Mighty's last loss came against AJ Styles in the tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship on the May 12 edition of SmackDown. Seth Rollins went on to defeat Styles in the finals of the tournament at Night of Champions and is still the reigning World Heavyweight Champion today.

WWE's plans for Carlito following his return at Fastlane

WWE already has a new shirt for Carlito, and he reportedly will be on SmackDown moving forward.

The 44-year-old appeared earlier this year at Backlash in Puerto Rico and got an incredible reaction from the fans. He reportedly signed with the company earlier this year but didn't show up until last night at Fastlane.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carlito will be a full-time member of the SmackDown roster, and the company has already released a new shirt for him.

"We are told Carlito will be on the Smackdown brand going forward. WWE has already released a new Carltito t-shirt," stated the report.

The LWO faction has been growing in popularity for months on SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if LWO's rivalry with Lashley and The Street Profits will continue following their victory at Fastlane.

Are you a fan of the LWO stable in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.