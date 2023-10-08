Returning WWE Superstar helps the LWO defeat top faction at Fastlane

At WWE Fastlane, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar collided with Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley in a multi-man match.

Cruz Del Toro or Joaquin Wilde of the LWO were supposed to third member of Rey and Escobar's team. However, the duo were injured on SmackDown this week during The Master of the 619's match against Bobby Lashley.

During a backstage segment, Rey Mysterio stated that he had someone in mind to be their third man, and he was going to make a phone call. The mystery person was revealed to be Carlito, who made a surprise return at WWE Fastlane.

The former United States Champion didn't show up when the match started, however, and the LWO had no choice but to fight in a 3-on-2 handicap match. During the match, Escobar tagged in Rey, who hit Angelo Dawkins with some big moves. The WWE Legend went for a 619, but Bobby Lashley grabbed his legs and slammed him on the floor.

Back in the ring, The All Mighty hit a corner shoulder block and a Yoshiko Cutter before tagging in Montez Ford, who hit a stranding frog splash. After Lashley tagged back in, he went for another corner should block, but Mysterio got out of the way, leading to Lashley hitting the post.

Rey hit an enzuigiri and tried to go for a tag, but his partner Santos Escobar was taken out. Carlito then made a surprise return, revealing himself as the third man. Mystery tagged him in, he went back and forth with Ford and hit a dropkick. In the end, Carlito hit a backstabber to win the match for the LWO at WWE Fastlane

