Returning WWE Superstar opens up about wrestling Becky Lynch whilst WrestleMania sign was on fire

Becky Lynch has just about seen it all in the world of professional wrestling.

One of her craziest in-ring moments occurred at last year's Royal Rumble when she competed against Doudrop (now known as Piper Niven) while the WrestleMania sign was on fire at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

This caused a lot of the live audience to be distracted during the match, which took away from the matchup as a whole.

RAW Superstar Piper Niven recently spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her match with Becky Lynch last year at the Royal Rumble with the WrestleMania sign on fire, Niven recalled her conversation with Lynch while in a headlock during the matchup.

"Yeah, getting to wrestle Becky was great. I really hope we get to do it again," Piper Niven said. "And in the match, I remember being in the ring, Becky's cranking this headlock on me. And I remember hearing her saying, 'The sign is on fire.' And at first, I thought she was like, we're on fire. And I'm like, 'Yeah, the match is on fire!' And Becky is like, 'No, no, no, the sign is on fire.' And I was like, 'What? Oh, okay.' I guess we're just rolling with this one. At the time, I was like, are we gonna have to stop? Is the building about to be evacuated? What's going on? And we're like, we'll just work through it, I guess. And we just kept on rolling."

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



See the full interview here!

youtube.com/watch?v=UxZp_Z… @PiperNivenWWE talks about her match with Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble last year while the WrestleMania sign was ON FIRE!See the full interview here! .@PiperNivenWWE talks about her match with Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble last year while the WrestleMania sign was ON FIRE! See the full interview here!youtube.com/watch?v=UxZp_Z… https://t.co/Av6h7Q1Jx3

Will Becky Lynch and Lita win championship gold on WWE RAW next week?

While Piper Niven's road to WrestleMania is unclear, Becky Lynch will look to punch her ticket this Monday night on RAW as she and Lita challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Neither Lynch nor Lita have ever held Tag Team gold in WWE and could present a unique lineup of challengers if they manage to succeed this Monday night.

Will Dakota Kai and IYO SKY's title reign come to an end next week? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Piper Niven's comments? Do you think her match with Lynch was hurt due to the burning WrestleMania sign? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Fightful with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : Who will win on Monday Night RAW? Becky Lynch and Lita Damage CTRL 0 votes