Returning WWE Superstar picks up first win in almost three years at Fastlane

WWE Fastlane was one to remember, and it appears that this will definitely be the case for Carlito. The former United States Champion was waiting in the wings after Rey Mysterio made the call for some backup at the Premium Live Event.

The star turned back the clock and was able to deliver an incredible Backstabber to Montez Ford to pick up the win for his team and the first for him in a WWE ring since February 2021.

Carlito returned for the first time in over a decade at the 2021 Royal Rumble and was then able to wrestle a tag team match alongside Jeff Hardy on RAW.

It has been so long since Carlito's last match in WWE that all three other men who were part of the bout have since left the company.

Carlito, of course, was part of Backlash a few months ago when the company made the trip to Puerto Rico, but he was only there to provide backup for Latino World Order and not actually part of the match itself.

It appears that the 44-year-old could be set to be a major part of this feud with Bobby Lashley in the coming weeks on SmackDown.

