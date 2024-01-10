Returning WWE Superstar reveals that he took a major pay cut

A WWE Superstar has disclosed that he took a pay cut to bet on himself and return to the company.

WWE's product is the hottest it has been in years, and one of the reasons is the emergence of LA Knight on the main roster. He debuted as Max Dupri, the leader of the Maximum Male Models faction, but that gimmick was abandoned, and he has become a main eventer in the WWE as LA Knight.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, The Megastar shared why he decided to leave TNA Wrestling and take a pay cut to return to WWE. His initial run in WWE did not end well, and he knew he had to prove himself once again for the company to believe in him:

"So finally, when I did make the jump over there, there was a little bit of not necessarily negotiation, but it was just kind of like, I knew I was going to have to take a pay cut coming in. But I was willing to take the pay cut on the bet that I could turn it into much more. Because I had hit the ceiling basically in IMPACT. And I had an awesome time (in) NWA for that little bit that we were able to do before the pandemic hit," said LA Knight. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

WWE star LA Knight on sending an email to Triple H

LA Knight revealed that he sent an email to WWE's Triple H when he thought his career was winding down.

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the 41-year-old shared that he had been given Triple H's email and phone number before the pandemic started. He said that he finally decided to email The Game about the work that he had done during his time away from the company.

"But then when I was at the point where I’m like, ‘This ride is probably over.’ I was like, ‘Well, screw heat. I’m messaging.’ So I was like, ‘Hey, look, this is what I’ve been doing for the last year that ended. Here’s pictures, here’s videos,’ whatever. And then I just let Talent Relations know, ‘Hey, look, by the way, I sent this email,’ whatever. ‘Just giving a heads-up.’ And that’s where it was just kind of like, ‘Well, we got to talk about some things,’ whatever," he added. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

LA Knight bet on himself and is now one of the biggest stars in the entire industry. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran can capture his first title in the company in 2024.

Would you like to see LA Knight win the Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.