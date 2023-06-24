"Max Dupri my a*s" - Wrestling veteran discusses why this week's SmackDown was a turning point for LA Knight (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels the future is bright for LA Knight.

The outspoken superstar was in a singles match with Rey Mysterio this week on the blue brand. He hit the Blunt Force Trauma on the masked luchador and picked up an impressive win just days ahead of Money in The Bank.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the win over Rey Mysterio was huge for Knight. He suggested that this could be the start of a big push for the 40-year-old star. The former WWE manager also praised The Megastar for getting over with the crowd despite bad booking decisions and WWE putting him with the Maximum Male Models.

"You know what it tells me? This tonight, I think was the start of the big push for LA Knight. The guy stayed over with the Maximum Male Models. I predicted 'dead on arrival' for those guys and they were 'dead on arrival' except LA Knight. What was his name then? That's a stupid name. Max Dupri my a*s. Let go back to calling him LA Knight, it's got three syllables. And he's a great interview." [From 24:59 to 25:47]

Dutch Mantell feels LA Knight is a hot favorite to win Money in the Bank

During the discussion, Mantell stated that he was still favoring Knight to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

The wrestling veteran felt that Logan Paul's part-time status would hurt his chances, and WWE would want the briefcase with someone that was on the show regularly.

"I'm still going with Knight. I think his chances are better than Logan Paul. By being a part-timer he's not there every week. So you got to have that threat that somebody could cash in at any point." [From 28:12 to 28:30]

WWE @WWE



Is



#SmackDown "The greatest cash-in that you'll ever see, that I'll ever see, has yet to happen"Is @RealLAKnight the current favorite to win the #MITB contract? "The greatest cash-in that you'll ever see, that I'll ever see, has yet to happen" 👀 Is @RealLAKnight the current favorite to win the #MITB contract?#SmackDown https://t.co/7qIS4mSOzt

Money in the Bank will emanate from London's O2 Arena on July 1. WWE has stacked the card, and the event promises to be a blockbuster success, given the number of high-profile matches lined up.

Are you excited for Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

