We got a great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight, with The Usos coming to address their betrayal of Roman Reigns. After over a month of absence, Liv Morgan returned while Sheamus challenged Solo Sikoa to a main event match.

LA Knight def. Rey Mysterio

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey def. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to become the new Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions

Pretty Deadly def. The Street Profits

Charlotte def. Lacey Evans

Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa was called off due to an injury

The Usos kicked off SmackDown, and Jey said he was happy about how things turned out last week with the Bloodline.

He said that family should stick together, and Jimmy agreed before they mentioned that after three long years of watching Roman Reigns' back, they were tired of being disrespected.

The Usos added that they might be able to forgive Roman since he was family, but they would never forgive Paul Heyman, who was a snake.

Paul said he respected the Usos but always tried to cause problems between them and Roman. They said they would take Roman and Solo to the Uso Penitentiary at Money in the Bank before SmackDown continued.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 23, 2023): Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

Knight was in control early on and got a shoulder tackle before Rey went for an early 619. Knight managed to roll out of the way before taking a baseball slide and being sent outside.

LA came back with a neckbreaker before taking a Senton and a crossbody. Rey got caught off a moonsault before getting a DDT off a counter. Knight countered the second 619 before hitting the Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Rey Mysterio

After the match, Knight tried to take off Rey's mask, but Santos Escobar showed up to stop him.

Grade: B

Ridge Holland was walking backstage and ran into Solo Sikoa, who got annoyed and hit him with the Samoan Spike. After a break, we saw Adam Pearce call the medics while asking the crew to get ahold of Paul Heyman.

Sheamus walked out and said that he was challenging Solo Sikoa to a match tonight.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre - WWE Women's Tag Team Title Unification match on SmackDown

The winners of this match will be able to compete in all three brands, including NXT. Fyre and Baszler kicked off the match, and the NXT champs tried to isolate the latter early on. Dawn got a near fall before Rousey was tagged in and got some big moves.

Dawn was caught in the Kirifuda Clutch before Fyre came in with a senton and Broke it up. Baszler locked the same hold on Fyre before Ronda came in and got the armbar on Dawn before she could interfere.

Both NXT champs were stuck in submission moves before Ronda and Shayna picked up the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey def. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to become the new Undisputed Women's Tag Team champions

Raquel Rodriguez was at ringside, and Ronda asked what she wanted. Raquel said that she wanted a title rematch before Liv Morgan made her return after over a month.

Grade: B+

Grayson Waller was out next with his talk show, and the Pretty Deadly were his guests for the night. The duo said Waller's show was better than the KO Show, and the tag champs' egos were too big to fit in one team.

They recalled their win at the Gauntlet Match before the Street Profits came out. The two teams made fun of each other before we headed for the inevitable tag match.

Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits on SmackDown

Ford and Wilson kicked off the match, and the Profits got in control early with Dawkins tagging it. Wilson made the tag, and they isolated Dawkins for a double-team move before getting a near fall.

Ford returned and got some dropkicks before ripping Prince's shirt and sending him outside. Dawkins got a double underhook suplex on Prince for a near fall before Ford came in for the double team move, but Wilson broke up the pin.

Ford caught Prince with a Uranage before Wilson dropped Ford from the top rope. The distraction allowed Prince to roll Dawkins up using the ropes, and another assist from Wilson allowed Prince to pick up the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. The Street Profits

Grade: C

Charlotte vs. Lacey Evans on SmackDown

Charlotte got some big chops before Lacey drove her into the corner and got a takedown. Flair returned with a big boot before locking in Figure Eight for the win.

Result: Charlotte def. Lacey Evans

Charlotte refused to let go of the hold after the bell, and Asuka came in to attack her and wiped her out before walking off.

Grade: D

Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

The two started clobbering each other right off the bat, and Sheamus got the early advantage before Solo ducked a Brogue Kick by rolling out of the ring. Solo returned with some big strikes and a Samoan Drop before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Sheamus was hurt but managed to hit the Beats of the Bodhran but hit Brogue kick was met with a superkick. Sheamus hit the White Noise, but Solo kicked out of it.

Sikoa dropped Sheamus on the announce desk with an Uranage before sending him through the barricades with a tackle. Sheamus was down, and the referee called off the match.

Result: D.N.F

Solo was attacking the officials that came out to help Sheamus before the Usos came out and met him in the ring. Solo ate a trio of Superkicks from the Usos before the brothers went up top and hit stereo Uso Splashes as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

