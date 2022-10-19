Recently returned WWE Superstar Candice LeRae has revealed that she planned her new contract alongside D-Generation X.

In recent months, both LeRae and her real-life husband, Johnny Gargano, have returned to WWE after taking some time away from the business to start a family. With both of them now back, Candice has been recapping the dream-like setting in which her contract signing took place.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion stated that she and Johnny planned their contracts with both Triple H and Shawn Michaels, two of the original members of DX.

"It was like ok Johnny and I are here, you know we’re waiting for Hunter to come in and then Shawn Michaels walked in and sat down at the table with his food and I was like, ‘oh ok that’s fine, he’s yeah Shawn too ok.’ Halfway through the conversation, the child in me was all ‘are we talking about, are we planning our future and our children with DX right now? does that like even make sense?" [30:54 - 31:20]

DX recently made their return to WWE TV along with other members Road Dogg and X-Pac as the group celebrated the faction's 25th anniversary on Monday Night RAW.

Pro-Wrestling veteran on D-Generation X's WWE return

Despite fans being very happy to see the rebellious group back together, the fact the group was the final act on RAW last week rubbed some people the wrong way.

Speaking on his Drive Thru show, Jim Cornette said the D-Generation X reunion stole the limelight away from the current roster, who need all the TV time they can get.

"I'm not saying that DX isn't over, or is not popular, or that the people didn't wanna see 'em, but is this an indictment on the current roster and what's been done with 'em that the reunion of a group from 25 years ago...? The segment didn't contain any action, no new stars came out to beat them up, as usually happens with the legends," he said. (H/T Sportskeeda)

With Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg now all holding executive positions in WWE, many felt that D-Generation X may have used their jobs to manipulate their spot on the card.

