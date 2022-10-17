"An indictment on the current roster" - WWE Legend gives his honest thoughts on D-Generation X reunion 

WWE Legend Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the D-Generation X 25th Anniversary reunion during a recent podcast.

The iconic group reunited this past week to kick off the WWE RAW season premiere. The faction even featured in the opening segment of the show, which involved some censored swearing and a rubber chicken gag.

The legendary Attitude Era stable then enjoyed a promo segment in the ring, where they delivered all their well-known lines, calling back to their comedic shtick of previous eras.

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the D-Generation X reunion on the latest episode of his Drive Thru podcast. In a clip uploaded to the official Jim Cornette YouTube Channel, Cornette stated that while DX remained popular, the segment could've benefitted from having some newer talent present.

"I'm not saying that DX isn't over, or is not popular, or that the people didn't wanna see 'em, but is this an indictment on the current roster and what's been done with 'em that the reunion of a group from 25 years ago...? The segment didn't contain any action, no new stars came out to beat them up, as usually happens with the legends," he said. (0:43 - 1:15)

Jim Cornette doesn't think RAW should've ended with the D-generation X reunion

Though he wasn't too critical of the segment, Cornette didn't think the reunion should've gone on last.

Instead, Cornette suggested that Brock Lesnar's surprise return might have been a better way to close Monday Night RAW. However, given Seth Rollins' title win following Brock's return, this wouldn't have been possible, as Jim also noted.

"If you were going to do something differently, Brock's surprise return would've been a good way to make an impact at the end of the show, and reward the people for staying. But you couldn't advertise a surprise return. See, that's what I'm saying, they've got themselves in the position where the only thing more enticing to viewers than the DX reunion was something they couldn't advertise." (5:29 - 5:57)

Cornette also noted that Brock's return couldn't have ended the show because it would have been impossible to advertise a surprise return.

