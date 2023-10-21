Returning WWE Superstar sends three-word message ahead of SmackDown

A returning WWE Superstar has shared a three-word message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

This week's show will air live in San Antonio and will feature a huge title match. On tonight's show, Iyo Sky is scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. The Bloodline, John Cena, and many more stars are scheduled to appear tonight as the company continues to build toward Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia.

Logan Paul will be making his return to the company tonight after he successfully defeated Dillon Dannis in a boxing match on October 14th. After the win, the social media influencer called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio in a post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani.

Ahead of tonight's show, Logan took to his Instagram story to send a message to the WWE Universe. The older Paul brother noted that he was on his way to Texas for tonight's SmackDown, as seen in the image below:

"Headed to Texas", he wrote.

Paul will appear on tonight's SmackDown.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo credits Logan Paul for getting a former champion over with the crowd

Vince Russo recently claimed that Logan Paul has helped get former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet over with the WWE Universe.

Paul and Ricochet had a viral moment earlier this year at Royal Rumble, and then the two clashed at SummerSlam in August. Paul picked up the victory at the premium live event before going on hiatus from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo credited The Maverick for helping increase Ricochet's popularity. Russo noted that the crowd got behind Ricochet because they despised Paul so much:

"I liked that they opened up with Logan Paul. It was a change of pace rather than The Judgment Day, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, so that was good. Ricochet comes out. Bro, you know what's funny? Logan Paul is getting Ricochet over. Without a shadow of a doubt. They would not be responding to Ricochet at all if they did not hate Logan Paul so much." [From 4:33 - 5:02]

Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old has been impressive in his limited appearances in the ring so far. He took Roman Reigns to the limit last year at Crown Jewel but suffered an injury after the match. Only time will tell if Paul can defeat Mysterio to capture his first championship in WWE.

Are you excited about Paul's return to the company? Would you like to see him become the new United States Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches