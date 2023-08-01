"Without a shadow of a doubt" - Former WWE employee credits Logan Paul for unexpected popularity of 34-year-old star (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels Logan Paul has played a huge role in getting Ricochet the much-needed popularity and recognition in WWE.

The Maverick opened the show this week and addressed his SummerSlam opponent. Ricochet came out, and the two men confronted each other. The social media sensation claimed that his adversary was the best high-flying star in WWE until he showed up.

Logan then taunted Ricochet's fiancée, Samantha Irvin, leading to a brawl between the two. Paul planted the high-flyer with the One Lucky Punch to end the segment.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that The Maverick was also helping Ricochet get reactions from the fans. He explained that the WWE Universe was cheering for The One and Only because they absolutely hated Paul.

"I liked that they opened up with Logan Paul. It was a change of pace rather than The Judgment Day, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, so that was good. Ricochet comes out. Bro, you know what's funny? Logan Paul is getting Ricochet over. Without a shadow of a doubt. They would not be responding to Ricochet at all if they did not hate Logan Paul so much." [From 4:33 - 5:02]

Vince Russo liked Logan Paul's opening segment

During the same discussion, Russo mentioned that he liked how the segment played out with the heel getting some heat.

"Ricochet has really got to work on his promo. You guys gotta talk like it's real. Nobody's talking with dramatic pauses in real life. You've got to cut a promo like it's real, his promos are bad. Then they made the connection with Samantha Irvin." Russo continued, "So you know, I'm always an advocate of heat going into the pay-per-view and they got that here." [From 6:18 - 6:24]

He explained that Logan knocking out Ricochet would give the babyface something to fight for at SummerSlam.

