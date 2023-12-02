Returning WWE Superstar shares unrecognizable image ahead of SmackDown

The wrestling world had a shocking week, especially the WWE Universe. To cap things off, tonight's edition of SmackDown from the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, will feature fallout from Survivor Series.

At the premium live event last Saturday night, Bayley's team lost to Bianca Belair's for the second straight year. Unfortunately, this was not the only downside for The Role Model. She even took the fall after a valiant effort inside the cage during the WarGames match.

Amid speculation that Bayley will be booted out of Damage CTRL, perhaps as soon as SmackDown tonight, Kairi Sane shared an Instagram post earlier today with a new look:

"Friday! #SmackDown #KairiSane," she captioned her Instagram post.

Kairi Sane joined Damage CTRL at last month's Crown Jewel premium live event, where she made her long-awaited WWE return to assist IYO SKY during the latter's title defense against Bianca Belair. Not long after, the faction grew in proportion as The Empress, Asuka, also aligned with them.

Is Bayley going to face her WWE stablemates on The Grandest Stage in 2024?

The Road to WrestleMania has technically already commenced, as Cody Rhodes made an unusually early declaration for next year's Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this year, Bayley agreed when asked about a potential three-way between her, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. During the Fastlane post-show press conference on October 7, the faction leader stated:

"That would be a dream match of mine too. They [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai] are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment," said Bayley.

However, a lot has changed since she disclosed her desire. While the Women's Championship remains within the stable, Asuka and Kairi Sane's additions may have ramifications for next year's extravaganza involving Damage CTRL.

Do you think Bayley deserves a major WrestleMania match in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

