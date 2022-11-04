Ronda Rousey may be The Baddest Woman on the Planet, but she had to cheat to win her match last Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Last Friday night on the blue brand, Rousey's open challenge for her SmackDown Women's Championship was answered by a returning Emma. The former UFC star retained her title but had to poke Emma in the eye in order to win the match.

The returning star took to social media this afternoon to reflect upon her WWE return and how proud she was that she took Ronda Rousey to her limit. However, she questioned whether she should keep her aviators on going forward so people like Rousey can't poke her in the eye. Tweeting out:

"Favorite moment of the week? Returning to @WWE and taking @rondarousey to the limit *sunglasses emoji* Maybe next time I should keep my aviators on so she can't poke me in the eyes to get the W. What do you guys think?" Emma wrote.

Tenille Dashwood @TenilleDashwood

Madcap Moss responds to Emma's tweet about Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Superstar and real-life boyfriend of Emma, Madcap Moss, responded to her tweet and questioned whether wearing her glasses during a wrestling match would make things more difficult to see. Tweeting out:

"@TenilleDashwood @WWE @RondaRousey Ya but could make it more difficult to see in your peripheries," Madcap Moss said in response.

Both Emma and Madcap Moss competed on SmackDown on Friday night, but neither were able to come away with the victory.

While Emma lost to Ronda Rousey, Madcap Moss was defeated by Karrion Kross thanks to a distraction finish from Scarlett.

It's currently unknown whether the company plans to acknowledge Moss and Emma's relationship on WWE programming.

