"We have unfinished business" - Returning Superstars send a warning to Alpha Academy ahead of WWE RAW bout

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are ready for their match tonight against Alpha Academy on WWE RAW.

The tag team returned to help their old friend, AJ Styles, last Monday on RAW. The Judgment Day had been trying to recruit The Phenomenal One to the faction in recent weeks, but Styles declined. They were about to attack Styles on last week's episode of RAW, but Gallows and Anderson returned to stand by AJ's side and reunite The OC.

Byron Saxton caught up with The Good Brothers as they arrived to the arena for tonight's RAW. When Saxton asked what led to them coming back, Luke Gallows explained:

"Two and a half years, Byron," said Gallows. "We went around the world through the pandemic, main-evented everywhere we went, we added more hardware to those big a** mantles we have. But more than that, we knew deep down that this is home. The best competition in the entire world, in all of sports entertainment and professional wrestling, is in WWE, and we have unfinished business." [00:49 - 01:11]

Karl Anderson then brought up Alpha Academy and issued a warning to their opponents tonight:

"Alpha Academy, listen Byron, they're good," said Anderson. "They are superstars, but lets be honest and make something very crystal clear, they ain't The Good Brothers. The Good Brothers have been gone from WWE for two and a half years. We've been to Japan, we've been to Las Vegas, we've been to England, and that is just in the last month. It is time for the WWE to see why we are probably the best tag team in the entire world." [01:24 - 01:48]

WWE @WWE Ahead of their match against #AlphaAcademy @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA of The O.C. explain that the best competition is right here in WWE with their boy @AJStylesOrg and that tonight they will show why they are the top dogs. #WWERaw Ahead of their match against #AlphaAcademy, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA of The O.C. explain that the best competition is right here in WWE with their boy @AJStylesOrg and that tonight they will show why they are the top dogs. #WWERaw https://t.co/rdLm46gpTt

WWE legend on The Good Brothers return to the company

Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returning to the company on a recent edition of his Drive Thru podcast.

Cornette noted that The Good Brothers aren't going to do much for the ratings but are certainly better than their opponents tonight:

"But with Gallows and Anderson, it’s not gunna be a game changer, it’s not going to you know ignite the houses or the ratings right off," said Cornette. "But it’s better than Gable and Otis I mean come on seriously." [From 3:51 to 4:02]

Gallows and Anderson are two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. Time will tell if they cross paths with The Usos down the line and challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Are you excited to see The Good Brothers back in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes