Revealed: Randy Orton's secret hiding spot before RKO attack on John Cena on WWE RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 22, 2025 03:07 GMT
Orton attacked Cena on RAW (via WWE
Orton attacked Cena on RAW (via WWE's X and website)

WWE veteran Randy Orton shocked John Cena on tonight's episode of RAW with an unexpected attack. Cena was cutting a heel promo reacting to his Undisputed WWE Title win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 when The Viper creeped up behind him and hit an RKO on him.

Orton and Cena were once arch-rivals. The duo battled it out in several title matches during their peak in WWE. It seems like they will square off one more time before Cena retires.

On RAW, Randy Orton surprised Cena with an RKO and teased challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Championship. A video is now going viral on X/Twitter in which Orton can be seen emerging from under the ring and creeping up behind an unsuspecting Cena.

Cena has about eight months before he hangs up his boots and leaves WWE as a performer for good. He wants to take the Undisputed WWE Title with him, but Orton seems to have other plans.

Judging by what happened tonight, a title match between Cena and Orton is seemingly on the cards. It's been a long time since fans saw a world title match pitting Orton against Cena, and they would love to see The Viper take the belt off the 17-time world champion.

Edited by Debottam Saha
bell-icon Manage notifications