Rey and Dominik Mysterio capture the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania Backlash

The underdog team of Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik created history at WrestleMania Backlash as they captured the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

With this win, The Mysterios became the first father-son duo in WWE history to win the Tag Team titles.

The match initially started as a handicap match due to Ziggler and Roode attacking Dominik Mysterio during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff show. Before the match, the trainer said Rey would need to find another partner but chose to go at it alone instead.

Late into the match, Dominik would make his way to the ring and eventually get the tag to turn the tide in the matchup.

The finish to the match saw Dominik hit Robert Roode with a Frog Splash to capture the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles while Rey Mysterio took care of Dolph Ziggler at ringside.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio make history at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Afterward, an emotional Rey and Dominik were interviewed and tried to convey just how much winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles together meant to them. It was a heartfelt moment, something that WWE probably should have done at WrestleMania last month.

While Roode and Ziggler will most likely get their rematch sooner rather than later if the Mysterios keep the titles, what's next for the father and son duo?

Smart Money will be in a feud with Jimmy and Jey Uso once they settle their differences and get back on the same page. Until then, we might end up seeing a feud between the Mysterios and The Alpha Academy of Chad Gable and Otis.

What do you think of Rey and Dominik Mysterio becoming the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions? Who do you think their first challengers will be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.