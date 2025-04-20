Rey Fenix loses WrestleMania debut; has to be helped to his feet by non-WWE star

WWE Superstar Rey Fenix unfortunately lost in his WrestleMania debut match at Night One of the show. After the loss, the Luchador got some help from former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.
Rey Mysterio was supposed to wrestle El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41, but the Hall of Famer suffered an injury during this week's edition of SmackDown. During the Countdown of 'Mania Night One, Mysterio revealed that he wasn't medically cleared to compete, and Rey Fenix would replace him.
Fenix and Americano put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. During the last stages of the match, El Grande sneaked a small metal plate under his mask. The star hit a vicious headbutt on his opponent and won the match via pinfall, thanks to the metal plate.
Due to the metal plate headbutt, Rey Fenix couldn't come to his senses and was lying inside the ring. The star was later helped to his feet by Mexican wrestling star El Hijo del Vikingo.
Vikingo was in the crowd during WWE WrestleMania 41. He got involved in Fenix's bout earlier as well, after El Grande Americano provoked him. It will be interesting to see if the former AAA Mega Champion will make more appearances in WWE in the future.