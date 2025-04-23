Rey Fenix reveals the secret to his WWE success so far

Rey Fenix is taking the WWE Universe by storm, just like his brother Penta did back in January. After his first few matches, the former AEW champion had a big WrestleMania Weekend and is now ready to capitalize on the momentum. Fenix just issued advice to the WWE Universe ahead of SmackDown.

Ad

The Man of a Thousand Lives hit the SmackDown ring 82 days after Zero-Fear made his debut on RAW. Penta debuted in WWE without his brother because AEW extended Fenix's contract for injury time, but Tony Khan finally released the younger half of The Lucha Brothers in time for March. The three-time AEW champion beat Nathan Frazer on April 4 in his debut, and Berto one week later.

Fenix had a big WrestleMania Week as well. He made it to the final three in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and that night joined The LWO for a trios win over American Made. Replacing the injured Rey Mysterio, Fenix was defeated at WrestleMania by El Grande Americano in controversial fashion. The Lucha Bro took to Instagram to tout his success and offered 15 words to encourage the WWE Universe to rely on their ANIMO, or courage.

Ad

Trending

"You dream it, you work it, and you put ANIMO into it. There’s no more! [crown emoji] Lo sueñas, trabajas y le pones ANIMO. No hay más! #AN1M0," Rey Fenix wrote.

Ad

Officials have not announced Fenix for Friday's SmackDown as of this writing, but he is expected. The masked Superstar has not appeared on RAW yet.

Penta touts WWE WrestleMania debut

WrestleMania 41 was big for The Lucha Brothers as they made their individual debuts on the big stage. Penta competed in a Fatal 4 Way for the Intercontinental Championship, featuring Finn Balor, former champion Bron Breakker, and new champion Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

Pentagon is not finished with the championship chase. He took to Instagram to share photos from Allegiant Stadium and a special message.

"Not Over. 0M," Penta wrote with the photos below.

Penta challenged Dirty Dom for the title on Monday's RAW After WrestleMania. The match ended in seven minutes after The Judgment Day assisted the champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More