Rey Fenix’s potential WWE debut opponent on SmackDown revealed (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Apr 02, 2025 05:59 GMT
Rey Fenix
Rey Fenix's debut is advertised for SmackDown (Image via WWE YouTube).

WWE has finally advertised Rey Fenix's debut after weeks of hyping his arrival. The former AEW International Champion will make his in-ring debut for the sports entertainment juggernaut this week on SmackDown.

Both Fenix and his brother Penta were reported to be WWE-bound after the expiry of their AEW contracts. The former tag team champions are considered two of the best luchadors of their generations and have won numerous accolades over multiple promotions. However, things took a drastic turn after injury time was added to Fenix's contract rendering him unable to join Penta in WWE. He was later let go by Tony Khan and is set to debut in WWE on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter talked about Rey Fenix's potential opponent on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

"I do not know at this point, but I think it would be possibly Grayson Waller. Yeah, just a feeling of something I've heard from somebody who said something to somebody...third hand news." [From 15:13 onwards]
The star recently confirmed his WWE signing as well.

Fans will have to wait to see who Rey Fenix faces in his upcoming debut on SmackDown.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Debottam Saha
