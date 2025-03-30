3-time AEW champion officially confirms he has joined WWE

Triple H continues to bolster the WWE roster. After weeks of teases and online speculation, the promotion finally announced the blockbuster debut of three-time AEW champion Rey Fenix on SmackDown.

One half of The Lucha Bros has now confirmed the news on social media.

Rey Fenix has been heavily linked to a WWE move since his brother Penta joined the Stamford-based promotion. This became more apparent when Tony Khan added injury time on his contract, preventing him from signing elsewhere.

However, the head honcho backtracked on his decision and released the Mexican star, along with several others, earlier this month.

WWE has since been dropping cryptic vignettes to hype up his impending arrival. Last night on SmackDown, the company aired another video, officially announcing that Rey Fenix will make his debut next week. There's no word on whether he will compete on the show, but his arrival has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy.

Rey Fenix recently updated his X/Twitter bio, where he referred to himself as WWE Superstar.

Check out the screenshot of his X profile below:

Former WWE employee unhappy with The Lucha Bros' booking

Rey Fenix's move to SmackDown all but confirmed that he and his brother Penta would be on separate brands, at least until the next Draft.

On Writing With Russo, former head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Triple H's decision to push the Lucha Bros as singles stars.

The veteran said the company appears to be catering to 'freaking marks.'

"Probably but then again, that is so catering to the freaking marks man. I swear to god, they trying to get new fans, and a masked audience is not even on their radar anymore. I mean, what casual fan is gonna know these were the Lucha Brothers on AEW? I mean, nobody is gonna know that. And not only that, bro, but nobody cares. But that's exactly, that's exactly why they are doing this."

It will be interesting to see if Fenix can make it to WrestleMania 41. Penta, on the other hand, seems to have inserted himself into the Intercontinental Title picture.

Last week on RAW, Penta failed to dethrone Bron Breakker after The Judgment Day members caused a disqualification.

All signs point to a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

