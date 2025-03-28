WWE officially unveils Rey Fenix debut date; real life brothers split

WWE officially announced Rey Fenix's debut during the ongoing edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show is currently underway inside the O2 Arena in London, UK.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the luchador had inked a deal with the Stamford-based company. His real-life brother, Penta, had already joined the wrestling promotion earlier this year following his departure from AEW. The 40-year-old has become an integral part of the red brand within his limited appearances on the show.

WWE had been airing vignettes to tease Rey Fenix's arrival to the blue brand every week. However, with a vignette aired moments ago, WWE has confirmed the former AEW International Champion's arrival on Friday Night SmackDown. The 34-year-old will debut next week in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE was expected to keep Penta and Rey together as the two brothers put forth impressive performances as a tag team in AEW. However, as of now, they will be marching on different paths in the Stamford-based company.

Penta challenged Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship earlier this week on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, the match was cut short as The Judgment Day took out the champion and offered the luchador a place in the faction. However, Penta rejected and attacked Dominik Mysterio with a chair before Finn Balor cleared the ring.

With Penta having already established himself on the red brand, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for Rey Fenix following the latter's debut on SmackDown next week.

