Reported WWE SmackDown debut prompts comment from Vince Russo: "That is so catering to the freaking marks" (Exclusive)

A new superstar is reportedly being planned to be introduced in WWE, potentially becoming a part of SmackDown. While this has created a buzz among fans, Vince Russo believes the company is not managing it properly.

The star in question is Rey Fenix, who was previously part of AEW alongside Penta as the Lucha Brothers. Their high-flying talent is unquestionable, which led them to win several titles during their time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it appears that WWE is attempting to give them singles runs on two different shows to build their legacy.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was asked why the company could possibly be separating the two stars. He stated:

"Probably but then again, that is so catering to the freaking marks man. I swear to god, they trying to get new fans, and a masked audience is not even on their radar anymore. I mean, what casual fan is gonna know these were the Lucha Brothers on AEW? I mean, nobody is gonna know that. And not only that, bro, but nobody cares. But that's exactly, that's exactly why they are doing this. " [0:49 onwards]

Vince Russo is not excited about Rey Fenix potentially arriving in WWE

According to Russo, there is not much differentiation between Penta and Rey Fenix for casual fans.

On an episode of BroDown, Russo stated that WWE needed to develop the two stars to distinguish themselves from the other. He said:

"If you’re a casual fan, here comes Fenix. What’s a casual fan gonna say? ‘That guy is just like Penta.’ You’re not telling us anything about the person that makes them different. ‘So, this guy is a lucha, he’s gonna have an unbelievable outfit, he’s gonna do flippity floppity.' We are gonna have Penta on one show, and we got Fenix on the other."

It remains to be seen how Rey Fenix works in WWE in the future, if the reports are true.

