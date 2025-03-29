"That guy is just like Penta"- WWE veteran not excited about 34-year-old's WWE debut next week (Exclusive)

Penta recently joined the long list of AEW superstars to jump ship to WWE. His brother Fenix is also set to do the same, as he will be making his debut for the global juggernaut next week. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo stated that the creative team has not done much for his first appearance.

WWE has been teasing the arrival of Rey Fenix over the last few weeks with cryptic vignettes. It was confirmed on SmackDown last night that the luchador will make his debut for the company on next week's edition of the blue brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that not much has been told about the 34-year-old star, and he may appear as just another Penta to a casual fan.

"If you’re a casual fan, here comes Fenix. What’s a casual fan gonna say? ‘That guy is just like Penta.’ You’re not telling us anything about the person that makes them different. ‘So, this guy is a lucha, he’s gonna have an unbelievable outfit, he’s gonna do flippity floppity.' We are gonna have Penta on one show, and we got Fenix on the other." [From 48:07 onwards]

Penta has had a solid run in WWE since making his debut. He recently challenged for the Intercontinental Championship, but the match ended in a DQ.

