3 Reasons why WWE split up Penta and Rey Fenix

WWE made a massive announcement on this week's episode of SmackDown, confirming that Penta's brother, Rey Fenix, was on his way to the Stamford-based company. The star is set to make his debut as a WWE superstar next week on the blue brand, which has been making headlines all around the world.

Rey Fenix was earlier speculated to be a part of Monday Night RAW and join Penta as a tag team to take control over the entire tag team division with their immense performances and incredible storylines. However, the announcement of the star making his debut on the blue brand has come as a surprise, and the reason for it is still being questioned.

Let's check out a few reasons why WWE might have made this decision to split Penta and Rey Fenix.

#3. WWE doesn't need another tag team on the roster right now

The tag team division of WWE has already been doing wonders on RAW and SmackDown, and the company needs more mid-card talent than tag teams currently. While things could get much more interesting if Rey Fenix and Penta join the tag team division to dominate everyone ahead of them, it would leave a void in the mid-card division.

This might have been a reason the company decided to keep both men separate for some time and turn them into a tag team when the division needed them to enter the fray and take control. Their potential addition could change the landscape of the tag team storylines in the company, which could be used at a stage when the company needs it.

#2. Rey Fenix joining Penta could affect the latter's momentum

Since his debut, Penta has done a commendable job as a singles star and is being recognised as one of the best talents the company currently has. Penta has picked up victories over some big names on the red brand and has also announced his arrival in the Intercontinental Championship picture.

If Rey Fenix joins Monday Night RAW and aligns with his brother, it would have an impact on Penta's singles career, leaving all the momentum he has aside, which could end up wasting the new storyline that was featured on the red brand in the last couple of weeks.

#1. WWE is waiting for a grand opportunity to bring Penta and Rey Fenix face-to-face

With both Penta and Rey Fenix not talking about their careers and their switch from AEW to WWE, it is clear that the Stamford-based company already has some long-term plans set for both stars. The company is keeping a potential face-to-face interaction between both men aside and would feature them together on a much bigger stage.

The company could either align them or build a feud between them for a stage like WrestleMania 42 and could use the first-time interaction between them on TV during that storyline to make things more interesting. Fans will now have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for the star during his debut on SmackDown.

