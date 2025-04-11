Rey Fenix sends message ahead of SmackDown

Rey Fenix is set to compete on SmackDown this week. He has sent a message before the show.

He finally made his highly anticipated debut last week on SmackDown against Nathan Frazer. Legado Del Fantasma watched his win over the NXT star. Humberto Carrillo claimed that he was better than the former AEW star. Hence, Santos Escobar said he would talk to Adam Pearce about booking a match between Humberto and Fenix.

This week, the match has now been made official for SmackDown. Ahead of this match, WWE's newest signing took to Instagram to send a message.

"Next match.Tomorrow @wwe SMACK DOWN in Seattle Washington, are you ready?"

Check out his post here:

Vince Russo believes WWE made a huge mistake with Rey Fenix's debut

After weeks of promoting his debut, Rey Fenix competed on SmackDown last week against Nathan Frazer. The NXT took Fenix to the limit in an exciting back-and-forth contest. In the end, Fenix walked away with the win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said that the former AEW star shouldn't have had a fifty-fifty match with Nathan Frazer unless the company is also looking to push the latter star.

"I disagree with Dutch again unless this was supposed to be a java match. We had no idea who that Frazer guy was. Okay, this is the debut of Fenix that they've been promoting. promoting, promoting, promoting, promoting. What happens, bro? Fenix winds up having a twelve minute, fifty-fifty match with this guy. This is the debut of Rey Fenix. Now Mac, I will say this. I'm gonna give them the benefit of the doubt. If they go somewhere with it and build this kid as well, fine, no problem whatsoever."

It will be interesting to see Fenix reunite with Penta in WWE.

