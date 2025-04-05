Rey Fenix sends a message to Triple H after making WWE debut

Rey Fenix impressed fans with his debut on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where he took on Nathan Frazer. Now, the popular Luchador has sent out a message for the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

For weeks, Fenix had been speculated to follow in his brother's footsteps and join the Stamford-based promotion. A teaser for this debut was officially dropped last Friday night, following which he finally showed up on the latest SmackDown.

The former AEW star had a memorable showing, as he not only generated a big pop from the Chicago fans but also left them in awe of his athletic abilities during his match with Nathan Frazer. Triple H soon shared backstage footage of himself welcoming Rey Fenix under the WWE fold on his social media accounts.

The 34-year-old star was quick to take note of this and dropped a comment thanking The Game.

"Thank you for everything sir," wrote Fenix.

Screengrab of Rey Fenix's comment [Credit: Triple H on Instagram]

With WrestleMania 41 just over two weeks away, it remains to be seen if WWE finds something worthwhile for Fenix to do at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, on RAW, his brother, Penta, is in the mix to challenge Bron Breakker for the US Title.

