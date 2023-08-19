Rey Mysterio has accomplished a unique feat following United States Championship win

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship last week on SmackDown after defeating Austin Theory. He did not only win his third US Title but also made history by achieving a very rare feat.

Santos Escobar was supposed to face Theory for the US Championship last week, but a few sneak attacks forced him out. Escobar gave Mysterio his approval to face Theory for the title. The LWO went on to celebrate the legendary luchador's win afterward.

In a post by WWE on Instagram, the promotion acknowledged that Mysterio had won a championship in each of the last four decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s). It showed the Hall of Famer's longevity and greatness.

Mysterio won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship in the 90s, WWE Cruiserweight, World Heavyweight, and Intercontinental Championships in the 2000s, the WWE Championship in the 2010s, and the United States Championship in this decade.

However, it should be noted that Bill Goldberg was the first superstar to accomplish the feat. The Icon won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in the 1990s, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the 2000s, and the WWE Universal Championship in the 2010s and 2020s.

Another rare Rey Mysterio accomplishment after US Title win

Rey Mysterio not only made history by winning a championship in the last four decades, but he also became the second wrestler from WCW to win a championship in WWE in the 2020s.

As mentioned above, Mysterio won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship in the 1990s. He carried a division back then and was an influential figure for wrestlers who were not physically imposing.

His legacy has long been established, but the fact that he still wrestles today is a testament to his longevity and love for the business.

Bill Goldberg was the first to achieve the feat in 2020 when he defeated The Fiend to win the WWE Universal Championship. He was famous for carrying the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in the late 1990s.

