Rey Mysterio addresses Dominik Mysterio situation; WWE Legend nearly breaks character

WWE legend Rey Mysterio suffered a torn abductor muscle and a busted eardrum in a six-man tag team match against American Made on the April 18, 2025, episode of SmackDown, in the buildup to WrestleMania 41. He has been absent from WWE TV ever since, recovering from the injury.

Meanwhile, his son, Dominik Mysterio, has been making waves in WWE, perhaps entering his most successful phase, as he won the Intercontinental Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In addition to winning his first main roster singles championship, he also received one of the loudest ovations from the fans on the night, despite being a heel, as a symbol of respect from the fans.

In a recent interview with Jimmy V3 on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, Rey Mysterio was asked about how he managed to stay on top all these years, considering the challenges of the pro wrestling industry. Rey Mysterio said that it was the love and support he gets from his fans and the fact that he loves doing what he does that keeps him going. He also mentioned that his son, Dominik Mysterio, has played a significant role in this.

Trending

“I believe I picked up my second wind when my son started to wrestle and broke in for the first time, although he’s been around since he was seven years old with the storyline involving Eddie Guerrero and the custody of Dominik. I don’t have any problems with my colleagues or fans around the world. I like to connect, and that keeps me pushing forward and loving what I’ve been doing since I started training at the age of four. The connection is still there. I enjoy doing it, I enjoy watching my son, and the diversity of fans—to be able to travel around the world and connecting with them has been amazing,” revealed Rey.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

You can check the full interview here:

Despite being in a feud in kayfabe with his son, Rey Mysterio nearly broke character during the interview to reveal that he loves to see his son succeed, like any father would, and having him in WWE gave Rey Mysterio the strength to keep going in this second phase of his career.

Rey Mysterio shares surprising revelation regarding his masks

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, Rey Mysterio was asked about ten things he can’t live without. As we can all imagine, one of those things was his mask, as he has wrestled nearly his entire career wearing one. However, he did make a surprising revelation about his masks.

The legend said that he carries two masks at the very least at all times, even if he doesn’t wrestle in them. He keeps them for presentations, and they are different in material compared to the ones he wrestles with.

Rey Mysterio has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania. It seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer for the lucha libre legend to recover and make his return to the WWE ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More