Rey Mysterio makes surprising revelation about his mask

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest luchadors of all time. He has now revealed something surprising about his mask.

Mysterio is arguably the most well-known luchador in the world. He has wrestled in a mask for most of his career, and his mask is quite recognizable. Hence, it is one of the things he can't live without.

While speaking to GQ Sports about the ten essentials he can't live without, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he always carries at least two masks, although he doesn't wrestle in them. Instead, they are just for presentations.

"I always gotta carry, two masks with me. These masks, I don't wrestle in. These are masks that I do only for presentations, like right now. Different type of material compared to the one that I do wrestle in, but I always gotta rock at least two, sometimes even four, depending on how many days I'm on the road. My costume designer is from Osaka, Japan, and he gets down, man. Big ups to Hayashi. This one that I'm wearing right now is a collection of of four masks that were made by Hayashi, an idea that he created, inspired by the band KISS, and in the back of the mask, the lettering of Rey on the back." [H/T Fightful]

Bill Apter believes that Rey Mysterio's mask will not be retired

Rey Mysterio has been in the wrestling business for a long time. Now, he is at the tail end of his career. The WWE Hall of Famer suffered an injury earlier this year, which fueled speculation about his retirement.

Recently, Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter was asked whether Mysterio's mask should be retired when he decides to step away from the ring. Bill responded that the mask would never be retired since Mysterio would have a huge role to play in AAA.

"Rey's gonna be very instrumental, as far as I know, in AAA. So as far as I know, there's not going to be any mask retirement whatsoever."

It will be interesting to see when Rey Mysterio makes his return to the ring.

