  • Rey Mysterio's mask will not be retired, says Hall of Famer; getting a new role (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio's mask will not be retired, says Hall of Famer; getting a new role (Exclusive)

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 11, 2025 03:07 GMT
The star's history is not done (Credit: WWE.com)

Rey Mysterio's mask may not be retired by WWE, a Hall of Famer has said. The star is getting a new role in the company.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter spoke about Rey Mysterio and how instrumental the star is going to be in another promotion alongside WWE. Despite being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Mysterio has not retired and has continued to wrestle. The star suffered an injury earlier this year that forced him to miss WrestleMania, and this has led to some talk of him potentially retiring in the near future.

Talking about Rey Mysterio, Bill Apter was asked whether his mask would be retired when he was done in the ring. The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer replied that he was going to have a huge role in AAA, the lucha libre promotion that WWE recently purchased. As a result of this role, there is not going to be a retirement of the mask in any shape or form.

"Rey's gonna be very instrumental, as far as I know, in AAA. So as far as I know, there's not going to be any mask retirement whatsoever."

For the moment, fans will have to wait and see when the legend returns to action.

Edited by Debottam Saha
