Rey Mysterio admits he’s jealous of surprising WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is currently out of action due to a knee injury. The veteran recently noted that he was jealous of AJ Styles for a surprising reason.

The legendary luchador was scheduled to wrestle El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. However, he had to be replaced by Rey Fenix after he sustained an unfortunate injury on the go-home edition of SmackDown before The Show of Shows. The veteran has been absent from WWE programming ever since.

DDP Yoga wished AJ Styles a happy 48th birthday by posting a reel featuring the former WWE Champion. The Phenomenal One was seen working out with Diamond Dallas Page and speaking about his experience. Rey Mysterio dropped a lighthearted comment on the Instagram post, admitting that he was jealous of Styles and had to see "the yoga sensei," DDP.

You can check out the Instagram post by clicking here.

Rey Mysterio comments he is jealous of AJ Styles (Photo Credits: DDP Yoga's Instagram post)

WWE legend Rey Mysterio opens up about his recent injury

Speaking to Jim Varsallone in a recent interview, The Master of the 619 noted that it was not easy to stay on top of the wrestling industry. The 50-year-old pointed out that he has suffered from multiple injuries throughout his career.

Mysterio further made a shocking revelation. The veteran mentioned that he was recovering from an injury he sustained ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, Rey stated that in addition to a torn groin, he was also dealing with a busted eardrum.

"No, not easy [to stay on top in the wrestling industry]. Obviously, with the amount of injuries that I’ve had over the years. I’m actually recovering from one that I just had right before WrestleMania. A torn groin and a busted eardrum. You know, I still love doing what I do," he said. [From 9:55 to 10:11]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania opponent, El Grande Americano, continues his impressive run on Monday Night RAW. The masked man won his Money in the Bank Qualifying match on the latest edition of the red brand's show. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio goes after the WWE Speed Champion following his return to in-ring action.

