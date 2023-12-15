Rey Mysterio admitted to being a 'Deadbeat Dad,' according to WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently disclosed new information regarding Rey Mysterio.

The relationship between Dominik Mysterio and his father, Rey Mysterio, has seen its ups and downs. Dominik has accused Rey of being a 'deadbeat dad' and even turned against him last year at Clash at the Castle by joining The Judgment Day.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley backed Dominik, revealing that Rey Mysterio had once admitted to being a 'deadbeat dad' during their conversation. He also expressed empathy for the challenges Dominik might have faced growing up under those circumstances, commending him for forging his own journey.

"You can only deny a talent like 'Dirty' Dom for so long. I've seen them come and go, and I've seen them die...and 'Dirty' Dom is a kid I've known since he was 4, 5 years old. It can't be easy growing up with a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio. I talked to Rey and he admitted to me he was a deadbeat dad. He still owes me $5 from the time I met him in ECW in 95. I have every reason to believe that Dom is just trying out his own path, and I really admire that." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Mick Foley gave his thoughts on CM Punk's WWE return

Mick Foley recently talked about the astonishing return of CM Punk to WWE at Survivor Series.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Foley reminisced about his chat with Punk following the latter's departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2014. Foley mentioned that Punk was returning 'bigger than ever' and would be instrumental in uplifting those around him.

"I remember getting a text from Punk when he left after the Rumble [in 2014]. He was upset, and he and I were pretty close back then. He said, ‘I’ve realized the only way to really make it there, to earn your respect, is to go somewhere else, and then come back.’ He did. It was what, nine years ago? Ten years next month. He’s bigger than ever. No denial of his talent, and that he is going to raise people. People are going to want to not only hang with him, but whether they realize it or not, impress him, and that’s how levels get raised," Foley said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the Best in the World moving forward.

What did you make of Mick Foley's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.