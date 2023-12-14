WWE Hall of Famer shares surprising take on CM Punk's return

CM Punk's WWE comeback is moving ahead in full force, and now a Hall of Famer has made a bold claim on what this means for the company.

The Second City Saint has made it known he wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship, but now it's been revealed that Punk also has big plans for his WWE future outside of the ring. There's a feeling among many that the former AEW World Champion was finally home, and he was very happy to be here.

Mick Foley has been friends with Punk for quite some time, and he recently had fairly optimistic comments on his return to the company. The Hall of Famer appeared on WWE's The Bump today, and claimed Punk was bigger than ever, adding that the veteran wrestler will elevate others.

"I remember getting a text from Punk when he left after the Rumble [in 2014]. He was upset, and he and I were pretty close back then. He said, ‘I’ve realized the only way to really make it there, to earn your respect, is to go somewhere else, and then come back.’ He did. It was what, nine years ago? Ten years next month. He’s bigger than ever. No denial of his talent, and that he is going to raise people. People are going to want to not only hang with him, but whether they realize it or not, impress him, and that’s how levels get raised," Foley said. [H/T to Fightful]

Punk is scheduled to work upcoming non-televised live events against Dominik Mysterio, including the December 26th show at Madison Square Garden. It remains to be seen who his WWE TV return match will be against.

Mick Foley's WWE Royal Rumble pick

The legendary career of Mick Foley featured several Royal Rumble moments. While the master of the Mandible Claw never won a Rumble match, he and Kane did defeat nine other teams in a Tag Team Rumble on the June 15th, 1998 edition of RAW.

Foley appeared on The Bump today and talked about plans for Cody Rhodes, who won the 2023 Rumble Match. The 58-year-old legend said he'd like to see Rhodes win again in January so that he can finally finish his story.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own, and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Foley said. [From 23:05 to 23:28]

The Hardcore Icon also praised The American Nightmare for winning the respect of Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universe.

What do you think of Mick Foley's comments on CM Punk? Who is your pick for the 2024 Royal Rumble matches? Sound off in the comments section below!